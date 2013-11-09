Best Space Photos of the Week - Nov. 9, 2013

Spectacular Photo of Saturn and Its Rings Captured by NASA Spacecraft

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Cornell

Saturn and its dazzling rings glow in an amazing new portrait captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft high above the gas giant planet. The new natural-color picture of Saturn by Cassini shows the planet and its rings as human eyes would see it. [Read the Full Story]

November 2013 Hybrid Solar Eclipse Seen by Proba-2 Satellite

ESA

A still from a video shows the hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013. The video was taken by taken by ESA satellite Proba-2 using its SWAP imager, which snaps the sun in ultraviolet light. [Read the Full Story]

Bizarre Asteroid with Six Tails Spotted by Hubble Telescope (Photos)

NASA, ESA, and A. Feild (STScI)

Astronomers have spotted a never-before-seen phenomenon in our solar system's asteroid belt: a space rock with six tails, spewing dust from its nucleus like spouts of water radiating from a lawn sprinkler. [Read the Full Story]

Rare Solar Eclipse Wows Skywatchers Across Atlantic, Africa (Photos)

A rare hybrid solar eclipse, which include partial and total eclipses of the sun, wowed skywatchers around the world, from North America to Africa, on Sunday (Nov. 3). See amazing photos of the strange solar eclipse from skywatchers. [Read the Full Story]

Photos: Views of Rare Solar Eclipse from 44,000 Feet

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

The wing of our Dassault Falcon 900B jet is visible in this wide angle photo taken during the instant of maximum eclipse where we had the diamond-ring effect. The moon’s shadow appears across the clouds in a long, thin elliptical shape. [See More Photos]

NASA Sees Comet ISON in Leo Constellation (Photo)

NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery

The potentially spectacular Comet ISON streaks through the constellation Leo (The Lion) in a stunning new NASA photo. [Read the Full Story]

Possible Taurid Fireball Dazzles Southern California

CyberTribeLIVE (via YouTube)

Wednesday night at around 8pm PST, local news stations received numerous reports of a bright fireball over Southern California. Residents throughout Los Angeles county, San Diego and desert cities reported seeing a bright object breaking up as it traveled through clear skies. Eyewitnesses quoted by regional NBC stations said they saw a "trail of debris" consistent with a meteor, while others mistook the fireball for a huge firework. [Read the Full Story]

Strongest Solar Flare of 2013 Erupts from Sun (Video)

NASA/SDO

A strong X3.3-class solar flare - the largest of 2013, so far - erupted from the sun Wednesday (Nov. 5) at 5:12 p.m. EST (2212 GMT). See a video of the powerful storm here. [Read the Full Story]

Wow! Astronauts Watch Fiery Death of Space Station Cargo Ship (Photos)

ESA/NASA

A robotic spacecraft filled with waste from the International Space Station meets its fiery end in a series of newly released photos. [Read the Full Story]

Stargazing Astronaut Photographs Famed Constellations in Space (Images)

Karen L. Nyberg (via Twitter as @AstroKarenN)

Constellations seen from Earth inspire wonder in many skywatchers, but what do they look like when viewed from space? One astronaut on the International Space Station beamed down her special cosmic views to Earth via social media. [Read the Full Story]