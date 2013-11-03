Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse Photos of Nov. 3, 2013 (Gallery)

November 2013 Hybrid Solar Eclipse Seen by Proba-2 Satellite

ESA

A still from a video shows the hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013. The video was taken by taken by ESA satellite Proba-2 using its SWAP imager, which snaps the sun in ultraviolet light.

2013 Hybrid Eclipse Shadow on Africa

Suomi NPP-VIIRS

An unusual hybrid eclipse began in the western Atlantic Ocean and crossed into central Africa. This image made by the Suomi NPP satellite shows the shadow of the moon on the Earth. VIIRS captured this image at 13:25 Universal Time (1:25 p.m. local time) on Nov. 3, 2013, about 38 minutes after the maximum eclipse.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013, Seen in Egypt

Mohamed Attef

Photographer Mohamed Attef of Alexandria, Egypt, sent in a photo of the hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013, Seen in the Serengeti

Esther Oh

Photographer Esther Oh sent in a photo of the hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013, taken in the Serengeti region of Africa (Tanzania/Kenya).

Hybrid Solar Eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013, Seen in North Carolina

Jeremy Myers

Jeremy Myers of NASA and his dad went to the summit of Mt. Mitchell, NC, the highest point on the East Coast, to catch the hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013.

Nov. 3, 2013 Solar Eclipse Over NYC: Nick Sperling

Nicholas Sperling

Photographer Nicholas Sperling captured this photo of a partial solar eclipse over the New York City skyline from Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, NJ on Nov. 3, 2013 during a rare hybrid solar eclipse. [Read the Full Story of the Nov. 3 Solar Eclipse Here]

Total Solar Eclipse 2013: Diamond Ring by Ben Cooper

The diamond ring effect of the 2013 total solar eclipse is seen in this amazing photo by eclipse-chasing photographer Ben Cooper, who captured the image from an airplane at 43,000 feet on Nov. 3, 2013 during a rare hybrid annual/total solar eclipse. [Read the Full Story of the Nov. 3 Solar Eclipse Here]

Total Solar Eclipse of 2013: Ben Cooper

Veteran space photographer Ben Cooper captured this spectacular aerial view of the 2013 total solar eclipse from an eclipse-chasing airplane during the rare hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013. The photo was taken from 43,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean aboard a 12-person Falcon 900B jet chartered from Bermuda. [Read the Full Story of the Nov. 3 Solar Eclipse Here]

Nov. 3, 2013 Solar Eclipse: Kristi Larson in Abu Dhabi

Kristi Larson

American skywatcher Kristi Larson captured this sunset view of the Nov. 3, 2013 solar eclipse from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates during the rare hybrid annular/total solar eclipse. [Read the Full Story of the Nov. 3 Solar Eclipse Here]

Sunrise Solar Eclipse by James Currie: Nov. 3, 2013

James Currie

Photographer James Currie captured this view of the sunrise partial solar eclipse over Norfolk, Va., on Nov. 3, 2013 during a rare hybrid solar eclipse. 'This was the first time I got to see a solar eclipse!' Currie told SPACE.com. [Read the Full Story of the Nov. 3 Solar Eclipse Here]

Partial Solar Eclipse from West Orange, NJ: Nov. 3, 2013

Ken Goodman, West Orange, NJ

In West Orange, NJ, photographer Ken Goodman captured this view of a partial solar eclipse at sunrise rising over New York City just before the sun rose into clouds during the rare hybrid solar eclipse of Nov. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Nov. 3 Solar Eclipse Here]