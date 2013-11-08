Photos: Views of Rare Solar Eclipse from 44,000 Feet

Chasing a Solar Eclipse: Wing of Dassault Falcon Jet

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

The wing of our Dassault Falcon 900B jet is visible in this wide angle photo taken during the instant of maximum eclipse where we had the diamond-ring effect. The moon’s shadow appears across the clouds in a long, thin elliptical shape. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Diamond Ring Phase of 2013 Total Solar Eclipse

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

The diamond ring phase of the 2013 total solar eclipse. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Chasing a Solar Eclipse: Composite Photo Sequence

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

This composite photo sequence shows the progression of Bailey’s Beads and the diamond ring as our aircraft intercepted the eclipse over the Atlantic. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Dassault Falcon 900B

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

Our Dassault Falcon 900B is ready for boarding prior to departure from Bermuda on eclipse day. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Partially-Eclipse Sun Seen Out of Cockpit Windows

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

A partially-eclipse sun is seen out the cockpit windows as the author holds an eclipse filter to the camera. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Sunrise from Flight Deck

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

The sunrise as seen from the flight deck of the aircraft. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Chasing a Solar Eclipse: Group and Pilots Pose

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

Our group of 12 and the pilots of Longtail Aviation’s Falcon 900B pose in front of the aircraft after our successful eclipse run. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Chasing a Solar Eclipse: Partially-Eclipsed Sun

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

A partially-eclipsed sun shortly before totality. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Aerial View of Bermuda

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

An aerial view of Bermuda as we near the completion of our flight. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Diamond Ring and Baily’s Beads Portion of Total Eclipse

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

The diamond ring and Bailey’s Beads portion of our total eclipse. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]

Chasing a Solar Eclipse: Diamond Ring and Baily’s Beads

Ben Cooper and Don Hladiuk

The diamond ring and Bailey’s Beads portion of our total eclipse. [Read the Full Story Behind the Eclipse-Chasing Expedition Here]