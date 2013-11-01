'The Last Days on Mars' Launches On Earth Today: Exclusive Poster

A new science-fiction movie follows an ill-fated astronaut crew on the Red Planet, and you can watch it online today (Oct. 31).

"The Last Days on Mars" premieres in theaters in the United States on Dec. 6, but it is available streaming through video on demand services today (Oct. 31). The new movie, starring Liev Schreiber, follows astronauts on an ill-fated mission to the Red Planet.

A new poster for the movie captures an eerie feeling of isolation and the desert-like environment of Mars that the filmmakers aim to produce in the film.

"One of the things we started talking about when I became involved was 'how do you articulate that claustrophobia? How do you express something as complex as his sort of anxiety?'" Schreiber said in a statement. "Being trapped, in a space station, in close quarters, in spacesuit … all of it contributed to this oppressive, suffocating thing that was really interesting to explore."

A new poster for the science fiction movie, "The Last Days on Mars" (Image credit: Blood & Chocolate)

Schreiber and the other astronauts in the movie are in their last moments on Mars when things go awry. In the movie's trailer, two astronauts fall into a pit when they are off the base, and find something they don't expect. According to one Mars explorer in the movie, whatever is in the pit is "definitely alive."

"It’s not a straight horror film," director Ruairi Robinson said in a statement. "There are no cheap shocks. The fear is of mounting dread more than anything else, and so hopefully it’ll be emotional."

The film is based on a Sydney J. Bounds short story called "The Animators."

"It’s about a chain of events put into play on the very last day of one of the first missions to Mars," producer Andrea Cornwell said in the movie's production notes of the short story. "What is unusual is rather than looking at their arrival on Mars, the story is about a group of people that had been together a long time and looking at the disintegration of the group psychology."

You can find the movie through Amazon.com and other video on demand services.

Follow Miriam Kramer @mirikramer and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on SPACE.com.