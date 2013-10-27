Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Oct. 27, 2013

Ancient Galaxy Farthest Ever Seen, 'Canyon of Fire' Rips Across Sun and More

C. Pulliam & D. Aguilar (CfA)

Last week scientists discovered the most distant galaxy ever confirmed, a NASA video revealed a 'Canyon of Fire' ripping across the sun and the alien planet count passed 1,000 worlds.





Ancient Galaxy Is Farthest Ever Seen

V. Tilvi (Texas A&M), S. Finkelstein (UT Austin), the CANDELS team, and HST/NASA

Scientists have discovered the most distant galaxy ever confirmed. It formed the universe was only 700 million years old. Although scientists have found possibly more distant galaxies, this is the first one spectroscopically observed. [Full Story]





Spectacular 'Canyon of Fire' Rips Across the Sun in NASA Video

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

When a 200,000-mile (320,000-kilometer) filament of solar material tore through the sun last month, it cut what looks like a "canyon of fire" in our closest star, new NASA observations show. [Full Story]





Sun Erupts With Two Major Solar Flares (Video)

NASA / SDO

The sun erupted with one of the strongest solar flares it can unleash early Friday (Oct. 25), just days after firing off an intense solar storm at Earth. The major solar flare, which registered as an X1.7-class solar event on the space weather scale, peaked at 4:01 a.m. EDT (0801 GMT), according to an alert by the NOAA-run Space Weather Prediction Center. [Full Story]





Alien Planet Count Passes 1,000 Worlds, a Milestone

C. Pulliam & D. Aguilar (CfA)

The exoplanet tally has topped 1,000, at least according to two of the databases kept by astronomers. [Full Story]





Japan Test-Fires 'Space Cannon' to Shoot Asteroid

JAXA/Akihiro Ikeshita

A "space cannon" scheduled to fire a metal bullet at an asteroid in 2018 has been successfully tested, according to press reports. [Full Story]





Zap! NASA Laser Breaks Space Communications Record

NASA

A laser communications demonstration flying on NASA's newest moon probe is now a record holder. The Lunar Laser Communications Demonstration (LLCD) — a technology test flying on NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) spacecraft — has set a record for the fastest download rate between the moon to Earth. [Full Story]





Debut Test Flight Looms for Orion, NASA's Next Manned Spaceship

NASA

NASA is gearing up for the inaugural flight of its next manned spacecraft, which is now less than a year away. [Full Story]





How Satellites Watched Russian Meteor Explosion from Space

Alex Alishevskikh (ground-based photo)/Satellite view courtesy of Steven D. Miller, Colorado State University

The meteor that exploded over the skies of Russia in February had key details of its fiery doom captured by satellites monitoring Earth, researchers now reveal. [Full Story]





For Sale: Balloon Rides to Near-Space for $75,000 a Seat

World View Enterprises, Inc.

For $75,000, a company called World View Enterprises will loft you 19 miles (30 kilometers) into Earth’s atmosphere using a high-altitude balloon. [Full Story]





1st Private Cygnus Supply Spacecraft Leaves Space Station

NASA

The first privately built Cygnus spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station Tuesday (Oct. 22) to end its historic first unmanned delivery mission to the orbiting lab. The craft will be destroyed in Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday. [Full Story]





