World View's Near-Space Tourism Balloon Rides in Pictures

World View

World View offers passengers a view of the sunrise at 120,000 ft. (36,000 m.) on their proposed pre-dawn flight.

World View Balloon Inflation

World View/J. Martin Harris Photography

A World View team member gases up the balloon before launching.

World View Passenger Capsule Pre-Launch

World View Enterprises, Inc.

World View Enterprises of Tucson, AZ, plans to offer suborbital spaceflight in a capsule lifted by balloon to 18.6 miles (30 km), which then glides back to Earth. Here's a look at the balloon ride to near-space as currently planned. [Read the Full Story here.]

World View Passenger Capsule

World View Enterprises, Inc.

World View Passenger Capsule in Bright Sun

World View Enterprises, Inc.

World View Passenger Capsule Ascends

World View Enterprises, Inc.

World View Passenger Capsule Over the Earth

World View Enterprises, Inc.

World View Enterprises Balloon Above the Limb of the Earth

World View Enterprises, Inc.

World View Enterprises Balloon Flight

World View Enterprises, Inc.

World View Enterprises Balloon Above the Clouds

World View Enterprises, Inc.

World View Test Flight Preparations

World View/J. Martin Harris Photography

For a test flight, World View workers wrangle a 450-lb. (200-kg.) payload for the high-altitude balloon. It will travel to a height of 120,000 ft. (36,000 m.).