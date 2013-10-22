World View's Near-Space Tourism Balloon Rides in Pictures

World View's 120,000-Foot Perspective
World View offers passengers a view of the sunrise at 120,000 ft. (36,000 m.) on their proposed pre-dawn flight.
World View Balloon Inflation
A World View team member gases up the balloon before launching.
World View Passenger Capsule Pre-Launch
World View Enterprises of Tucson, AZ, plans to offer suborbital spaceflight in a capsule lifted by balloon to 18.6 miles (30 km), which then glides back to Earth. Here's a look at the balloon ride to near-space as currently planned. [Read the Full Story here.]
World View Passenger Capsule
World View Passenger Capsule in Bright Sun
World View Passenger Capsule Ascends
World View Passenger Capsule Over the Earth
World View Enterprises Balloon Above the Limb of the Earth
World View Enterprises Balloon Flight
World View Enterprises Balloon Above the Clouds
World View Test Flight Preparations
For a test flight, World View workers wrangle a 450-lb. (200-kg.) payload for the high-altitude balloon. It will travel to a height of 120,000 ft. (36,000 m.).