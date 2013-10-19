Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Oct. 19, 2013

Spectacular Photo of Saturn's Rings Created by Amateur Astronomer

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/G. Ugarkovic

An amazing new view of Saturn, created by amateur image processer Gordan Ugarkovic, shows the planet and its rings in all their glory.[Read the Full Story]

Comet ISON's Green Blaze Captured in Stunning Photo

Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona

- Comet ISON blazes through the night sky on its dangerous journey toward the sun in this great photo recently sent to SPACE.com. [Read the Full Story]

Stargazer Snaps Beautiful Image of Massive Stellar Nursery

Astrophotographer John Chumack was killing time while waiting for Comet ISON to rise when he captured this beautiful image of the Orion Nebula, M42 (NGC 1976) along with neighbor, De Mairan's Nebula M43. [Read the Full Story]

Stargazing Duo Captures Spectacular Nebulas Shining in Cassiopeia

Two nebulas beam from the constellation Cassiopeia in this spectacular image captured by veteran stargazers. [Read the Full Story]

Stargazer Captures Stunning Image of Edge-On Spiral Galaxy

What might appear to some like a flying saucer careening through deep space is actually a photo of a majestic spiral galaxy taken by a veteran astrophotographer. [Read the Full Story]

Auroras Flow Over Sweden

Chad Blakly

Chad Blakley captured footage of the aurora borealis on Oct 17th, 2013. The lake is the sixth largest body of water in Sweden and is located in Abisko National Park. [Watch the Video]