Spectacular October Night Sky Photos by Stargazers: 2013 (Gallery)

Aurora Over Foster's Bridge in Cabot, VT

John Vose

Astrophotographer John Vose sent in a photo of an auroral display Aurora Over Foster's Bridge in Cabot, VT. Photo taken Oct. 8, 2013.

Aurora, Milky Way, and Orionid Meteor Over Norway

Tommy Eliassen

Tommy Eliassen sent in a photo of an early Orionid meteor, the Milky Way and aurora captured about one hour after moonset on October 14, 2013. Photo taken in Lovund, Nordland, Norway.

Single Moon Dog

Christopher Georgia

Astrophotographer Christopher Georgia sent in a photo of a single moon dog in the sky (to the left of the moon) taken as the moon set over a pond in Thornton, NH, Oct. 9, 2013.

Milky Way and Bear Rocks in West Virginia

Buddy Secor

Sky watcher Buddy Secor sent in a photo of the Milky Way over Bear Rocks on Dolly Sods in the Canaan State Park, WV, taken on Sept. 28, 2013.

Aurora of Kiruna, Sweden

Mia Stålnacke (via Flickr as AngryTheInch42

Amateur photographer Mia Stålnacke sent in a photo of an auroral display taken in Kiruna, Sweden, on Oct. 2, 2013. Kiruna lies at the highest latitude of any city in Sweden.

Aurora Over Oregon's Cascade Mountains

Astrophotographer Jason Brownlee sent in a photo of an auroral display over central Oregon's Cascade Mountains, taken Oct. 1, 2013. He writes in an e-mail to SPACE.com: "Winter is starting, and I was lucky enough to shoot the aurora over a snowy landscape for [the] first time."

Northern Lights Over Wauconda, IL

Dirk Leahy

Astrophotographer Dirk Leahy of Wauconda, IL, sent in a photo of the Northern Lights taken Oct. 1, 2013.

Aurora Over a Small Town in Sweden

Göran Strand

Astrophotographer Göran Strand sent in a photo of an auroral display over a small town in Sweden, taken Oct. 1, 2013.

Milky Way and Aurora Borealis Over Sweden

Göran Strand

Astrophotographer Göran Strand sent in a photo of an auroral display over a small town in Sweden, taken Oct. 1, 2013. Strand writes in an e-mail to SPACE.com: "This is a mosaic I've made of a total of 8 photos: 4 photos to make 180-degree coverage of the Milky Way, and 4 photos to make 180-degree coverage of the aurora. These were then assembled into this mosaic showing our Milky Way together with an aurora [over] a small village in the distance."

Mars, Regulus and the Crescent Moon Over Ohio

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in a photo of Mars (red), Regulus (blue star) and the waning crescent moon in a triangle over his backyard observatory in Dayton, OH. Photo taken Oct. 1, 2013.

Comet ISON Seen in the Mojave Desert, California

Charles Prince

Astrophotographer Charles Prince sent in a photo of Comet ISON taken from his home observatory, Chuckwalla Observatory, in the Mojave Desert of California. Photo taken October 5, 2013.