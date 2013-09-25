Rolling Out | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper shows the Soyuz rocket as it heads out by train to the launch pad on Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Image: © NASA/Carla Cioffi)

This stunning space wallpaper shows the Soyuz rocket as it heads out by train to the launch pad on Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Launch of the Soyuz rocket is scheduled for Sept. 26 and will send Expedition 37/38 Flight Engineer Michael Hopkins of NASA, Soyuz Commander Oleg Kotov and Flight Engineer and Russian Flight Engineer Sergei Ryazansky on a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station. Wallpapers Standard

