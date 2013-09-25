Trending

Rolling Out | Space Wallpaper

By Human Spaceflight 

Expedition 37 Soyuz Rollout space wallpaper
This stunning space wallpaper shows the Soyuz rocket as it heads out by train to the launch pad on Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
(Image: © NASA/Carla Cioffi)

This stunning space wallpaper shows the Soyuz rocket as it heads out by train to the launch pad on Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Launch of the Soyuz rocket is scheduled for Sept. 26 and will send Expedition 37/38 Flight Engineer Michael Hopkins of NASA, Soyuz Commander Oleg Kotov and Flight Engineer and Russian Flight Engineer Sergei Ryazansky on a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.