What Would You Ask Astronaut Mike Hopkins? Submit Questions to SPACE.com

NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins, Expedition 37/38 flight engineer, awaits the start of a spacewalk training session in the waters of the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) near NASA's Johnson Space Center. Hopkins is wearing a training version of his Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit.

Hello, Space Fans! NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins is counting down to launch to the International Space Station on Sept. 25, and SPACE.com will chat about his upcoming departure from planet Earth on Monday, Sept. 9, and we wanted to know what would YOU ask Mike, if you could? Let us know in the comments section below.

Hopkins will be speaking via video link from Russia's Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, where he is where he is training to launch on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station. He'll chat with SPACE.com's managing editor Tariq Malik (that's me) in a five-minute interview, one of many for him on Monday. You can watch SPACE.com's interview with Hopkins live here beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT). [Cosmic Quiz: The International Space Station]

