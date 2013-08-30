This space wallpaper shows part of a set of three images revealing views three seconds apart as the larger of Mars' two moons, Phobos, passed directly in front of the sun as seen by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity. Curiosity photographed this annular, or ring, eclipse with the telephoto-lens camera of the rover's Mast Camera pair (right Mastcam) on Aug. 17, 2013, the 369th Martian day, or sol, of Curiosity's work on Mars. This image was released Aug. 28, 2013. [Read Full Story]
Curious Doughnut in Martian Sky | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ.)
