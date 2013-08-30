Trending

Curious Doughnut in Martian Sky | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Curiosity Captures Annular Eclipse of Sun by Phobos
This space wallpaper shows part of a set of three images revealing views three seconds apart as the larger of Mars' two moons, Phobos, passed directly in front of the sun as seen by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ.)

This space wallpaper shows part of a set of three images revealing views three seconds apart as the larger of Mars' two moons, Phobos, passed directly in front of the sun as seen by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity. Curiosity photographed this annular, or ring, eclipse with the telephoto-lens camera of the rover's Mast Camera pair (right Mastcam) on Aug. 17, 2013, the 369th Martian day, or sol, of Curiosity's work on Mars. This image was released Aug. 28, 2013. [Read Full Story]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.