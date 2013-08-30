Curious Doughnut in Martian Sky | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows part of a set of three images revealing views three seconds apart as the larger of Mars' two moons, Phobos, passed directly in front of the sun as seen by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ.)

This space wallpaper shows part of a set of three images revealing views three seconds apart as the larger of Mars' two moons, Phobos, passed directly in front of the sun as seen by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity. Curiosity photographed this annular, or ring, eclipse with the telephoto-lens camera of the rover's Mast Camera pair (right Mastcam) on Aug. 17, 2013, the 369th Martian day, or sol, of Curiosity's work on Mars. This image was released Aug. 28, 2013. [Read Full Story] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

