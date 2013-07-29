SpaceFest Photos: NYC's Intrepid Museum Celebrates Final Frontier

SpaceFest Held at Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

The second-annual SpaceFest was held at New York City's Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum from July 25 to July 28, 2013. The four-day public event, which included fun activities and astronaut appearances, was designed to celebrate science and exploration.

Astronaut Mario Runco Jr. at SpaceFest

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Astronaut Mario Runco, Jr. signs autographs for fans at SpaceFest, which is being held at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum from July 25 to July 28, 2013.

Children at the Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Children explore the interactive exhibits at the Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest, which ran from July 25 to July 28, 2013.

Space Shuttle Enterprise at SpaceFest

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

The space shuttle Enterprise on display at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. The prototype shuttle was the star of the museum's SpaceFest public event, which was held from July 25 to July 28, 2013.

SpaceFest Attendees Admire Enterprise

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

SpaceFest attendees admire the space shuttle Enterprise on July 26. 2013. The four-day SpaceFest event, hosted at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, was designed to foster interest in science.

LEGO Replica of Space Shuttle Enterprise

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

A LEGO replica of the space shuttle Enterprise, which was unveiled on July 26, 2013, at the Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest.

Close-Up of LEGO Enterprise

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

A close-up view of the LEGO replica of the space shuttle Enterprise. The toy model features retractable landing gear, and payload bay doors that can open and close.

Astronaut Charles Camarda with Shuttle Enterprise LEGO Replica

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Astronaut Charles Camarda admires the LEGO replica of the space shuttle Enterprise on July 26, 2013.

Children Assemble LEGO Tiles for Mosaic

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Children assemble LEGO tiles as part of a mosaic project at the Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest on July 26, 2013. More than 700 square tiles were put together to form an image of the space shuttle Enterprise atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft as it flew over Central Park in April 2012, as it was being delivered to New York City.

SpaceFest Climbing Wall

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

The Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest, which ran from July 25 to July 28, 2013, featured fun activities for kids, including this climbing wall that was sponsored by Coca-Cola.

Children Examine International Space Station Model at SpaceFest

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Children examine a model of the International Space Station at the Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest on July 26, 2013.