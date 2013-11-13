Mars Rover Curiosity Photos (November 2012-March 2013)

Location of John Klein Drill Site

NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

This false-color map shows the area within Gale Crater on Mars, where NASA's Curiosity rover landed on Aug. 5, 2012 PDT (Aug. 6, 2012 EDT) and the location where Curiosity collected its first drilled sample at the "John Klein" rock. Image released March 12, 2013.

Studying Habitability in Ancient Martian Environments

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/MSSS

This set of images shows the results from the rock abrasion tool from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity (left) and the drill from NASA's Curiosity rover (right). Note how the rock grindings from Opportunity are brownish red, indicating the presence of hematite, a strongly oxidized iron-bearing mineral. Image released March 12, 2013.

Major Gases Released from Drilled Samples of the "John Klein" Rock

NASA/JPL-Caltech/GSFC

An analysis of a drilled rock sample from NASA's Curiosity rover shows the presence of water, carbon dioxide, oxygen, sulfur dioxide, and hydrogen sulfide released on heating. The results analyzing the high temperature water release are consistent with smectite clay minerals. Image released March 12, 2013.

Chlorinated Forms of Methane at "John Klein" Site

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Curiosity rover has detected the simple carbon-containing compounds chloro- and dichloromethane from the powdered rock sample extracted from the "John Klein" rock on Mars. These species were detected by the gas chromatograph mass spectrometer (GCMS) on Curiosity's Sample Analysis at Mars instrument (SAM). Image released March 12, 2013.

Curiosity Rover's Mars 'Hood Ornament' Photo

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

A shiny-looking Martian rock is visible in this image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity's Mast Camera (Mastcam) during the mission's 173rd Martian day, or sol (Jan. 30, 2013). Read the full story.

Mast Camera and Its Calibration Target on Curiosity Rover

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU

This set of images illustrates the twin cameras of the Mast Camera (Mastcam) instrument on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover (upper left), the Mastcam calibration target (lower center), and the locations of the cameras and target on the rover. Image released March 18, 2013.

Close-up of Martian 'Door Handle' Rock

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

A close-up of a shiny, wind-sculpted rock photographed by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Jan. 30, 2013. Read the full story.

Ventifacted Surface of Mars

NASA

Ventifacted (wind-eroded) Martian surface is caused by fine particles of dust and sand impacting the surface over time. Read the full story.

Mars Rover Curiosity Portrait: John Klein Site

ASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

This self-portrait of NASA's Mars rover Curiosity combines dozens of images taken by the rover's Mars Hand Lens Imager on Feb. 3, 2013. The portrait was taken at the rock target "John Klein," where the rover collected the first ever bedrock sample of Mars using its drill on Feb. 8.

Mars Rover Curiosity's 1st Drill Sample Hole

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

At the center of this image from NASA's Curiosity rover is the hole in a rock called "John Klein" where the rover conducted its first sample drilling on Mars. The drilling took place on Feb. 8, 2013.

Mars Rover Curiosity's 1st Drill Sample Site (Annotated)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity used its Mast Camera (Mastcam) to take the images combined into this mosaic of the drill area, called "John Klein." The label "Drill" indicates where the rover ultimately performed its first sample drilling on Feb. 8, 2013.