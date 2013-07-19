Student Team Hopes to Taste Zero Gravity Today

HOUSTON —Mother Nature, we need your help. After one day of delay due to bad weather, a college team of engineering students is hoping for better luck today (July 19) in order to fly on an acrobatic airplane ride and experiment with fire in zero gravity.

The eight-student team from the University of California, San Diego is one of seven university teams set to fly a variety of experiments on a Zero Gravity Corporation jet from Ellington Field here today as part of NASA's Microgravity University Program, which provides students with access to weightless conditions for their experiments. The UCSD Microgravity Team is led by aerospace engineering senior Sam Avery and SPACE.com has been following the group's work as its team journalist to provide a glimpse into how student science on weightless flights is performed.

Engineering students with the UCSD Microgravity Team from the University of California, San Diego, stands near their biofuel experiment to test weightless flames ahead of a NASA Microgravity University flight at Ellington Field in Houston. The are: (clockwise from left): Joshua Siu, Sam Avery, Jack Goodwin, Andrew Beeler, Daneesha Kenyon, Joshua Sullivan, Nico Montoya, and Victor Hong. NASA mentor Christina Gallegos is not pictured. Image taken on July 18, 2013. (Image credit: Tariq Malik/SPACE.com)

Bad weather prevented the zero-gravity flight on Thursday afternoon. If the weather cooperates with NASA today, the agency will be able to squeeze in two microgravity flights to fly each university experiment twice, though with different team members. The ZERO-G flight is expected to last up to two hours and include about 32 parabolas on a Boeing 727 plane modified for the extremes of parabolic flight. The plane flies up and down to generate brief periods of weightlessness (about 30 seconds) before swinging back up to pull 2Gs (twice the force of Earth's gravity). [Photos: Zero-Gravity Science at NASA's Microgravity University]

Here are the college teams flying on today's flights:

Baldwin Wallace University / John Carroll University: The Stability of Liquid Bridges under Varying Total Body Force

Purdue University: Water Removal in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

Rice University Electromagnetic Position Sensing in Microgravity

SUNY Buffalo: Microgravity Characterization of Zirconia Monolithic Electrokinetic Micropumps

University of California San Diego: Fiber Supported Droplet Combustion of Bioethanol and Biobutanol

University of Texas, El Paso: Combustion of Lunar and Martian Regolith Simulants with Magnesium

West Virginia University: Optimization of Liquid Spray Cooling in a Variable Gravity Environment.

