Photos: NASA Aborts Spacewalk After Spacesuit Water Leak

NASA Cuts Spacewalk Short: July 16, 2013

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano planned to spend more than six hours spacewalking outside the International Space Station on July 16, 2013. But NASA cut the spacewalk short after just an hour due to a water build up inside Parmitano's spacesuit.

Cancelled Spacewalk Aftermath

NASA TV

Astronaut Luca Parmitano re-enters the International Station following the cancellation of a spacewalk on July 16, 2013.

Two Spacewalkers Re-Enter Following Cancellation

NASA TV

Both spacewalkers have re-entered the International Space Station following the cancellation of a spacewalk on July 16, 2013.

Parmitano With Helmet Removed

NASA TV

Astronaut Parmitano (left) re-entered the International Space Station following cancellation of a spacewalk on July 16, 2013, owing to water floating inside his helmet.

Post-Spacewalk Cancellation

NASA TV

Astronauts Parmitano and Cassidy are back inside the International Space Station following the cancellation of a spacewalk on July 16, 2013.

Cancelled Spacewalk Wrap-Up

NASA TV

Astronauts Parmitano (foreground) and Cassidy (background) wrap-up the spacewalk of July 16, 2013, which ended prematurely owing to water leaking inside Parmitano's helmet.

After Spacewalk on July 16, 2013

NASA

Astronaut Cassidy floats inside the International Space Station following a prematurely ended spacewalk on July 16, 2013.

Spacewalk Cut Short

NASA

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy participates in a session of extravehicular activity as work continues on the International Space Station. A little more than one hour into the spacewalk, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano (out of frame) reported water floating behind his head inside his helmet. This image was released July 16, 2013.

Parmitano Reports Water Floating in Helmet During Spacewalk

NASA

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano works on the International Space Station in a July 16, 2013 spacewalk. A little more than one hour into the spacewalk, Parmitano reported water floating behind his head inside his helmet. The water was not an immediate health hazard for Parmitano, but Mission Control decided to end the spacewalk early. This image was released July 16, 2013.

Mission Control Aborts Spacewalk

NASA

Astronaut Luca Parmitano reported water floating behind his head inside his helmet during a spacewalk. Although the finding was not an immediate health hazard for Parmitano, Mission Control decided to end the spacewalk early. This image was released July 16, 2013.

Cassidy Uses Camera Before Spacewalk Aborted Early

NASA

Chris Cassidy uses a digital still camera during a session of extravehicular activity as work continues on the International Space Station. A little more than one hour into the spacewalk Luca Parmitano (out of frame) reported water floating behind his head inside his helmet. This image was released July 16, 2013.