Photos: Space Shuttle Enterprise Exhibit Reopens NYC Museum

Space Shuttle Enterprise Relaunched at Intrepid

Space shuttle Enterprise relaunched on public display July 10, 2013 at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City.

Celebrating Space Shuttle Enterprise Pavilion Reopening

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Students, families, space enthusiasts, and NASA, military and political officials celebrated the reopening of the space shuttle Enterprise pavilion at New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum July 10. The reopening event featured speakers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a performance by the New York Police Department Marching Band.

Enterprise Reopening Ribbon Cutting

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Enterprise Reopening Inspires Imagination

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Space Enthusiasts Enjoy Enterprise Pavilion Reopening

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Getting Up-Close Look at Space Shuttle Pavilion Reopening

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Celebrating Space Shuttle Pavilion Reopening

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Families Celebrate Space Shuttle Pavilion Reopening

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Learning at Space Shuttle Enterprise Pavilion Reopening

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Space Shuttle Enterprise Up Close at Reopening

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Band Plays On at Enterprise Reopening Celebration

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

