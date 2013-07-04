Celestial Fireworks | Space Wallpaper

Like a July 4 fireworks display, a young, glittering collection of stars looks like an aerial burst, as seen in this space wallpaper. The cluster is surrounded by clouds of interstellar gas and dust—the raw material for new star formation.

(Image: © NASA, ESA, R. O'Connell (University of Virginia), F. Paresce (National Institute for Astrophysics, Bologna, Italy), E. Young (Universities Space Research Association/Ames Research Center), the WFC3 Science Oversight Committee, and the Hubble Heritage Team)