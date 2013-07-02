Trending

Colliding Galaxy Duo | Space Wallpaper

What looks like a celestial hummingbird in this stunning space wallpaper is really the result of a collision between a spiral and an elliptical galaxy at a whopping 326 million light- years away. The flat disk of the spiral NGC 2936 is warped into the profile of a bird by the gravitational tug of the companion NGC 2937. The object was first cataloged as a "peculiar galaxy" by Halton Arp in the 1960s. This interacting galaxy duo is collectively called Arp 142. This image was released June 20, 2013

