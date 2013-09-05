Photos: Meet Kirobo, Japan's 1st Talking Space Robot

Kirobo

Japan's Kirobo said its first words, in Japanese, aboard the space station on Aug. 21, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

Kirobo, Robot Astronaut

Kirobo, the talking robot astronaut, is expected to launch to the International Space Station on Aug. 4, 2013. [See the Full Story and Video]

Kirobo: Flying to Space

Kirobo will take part in the first robot-to-human conversation with veteran Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata when they are both onboard the space station in December 2013. Kirobo will launch on Aug. 4, 2013. [See the Full Story and Video]

Kirobo in Zero-Gravity

Kirobo was put through a series of zero-gravity and other safety tests before it was deemed ready for flight. [See the Full Story and Video]

Kirobo is Small

Kirobo only stands about 13.4 inches (34 centimeters) tall. [See the Full Story and Video]

Kirobo in Japan

Kirobo was built in Japan and is equipped with voice-recognition technology, natural language processing, facial recognition, a camera, emotion recognition and the ability to speak Japanese. [See the Full Story and Video]

"Kibo" Means Hope

Kirobo's name comes from a combination of the Japanese word for hope, "kibo," and the word "robot." Officials from the project chose the name from the more than 2,452 entries submitted by interested fans of the project. [See the Full Story and Video]

Talking Space Robot

Mirata, Speaking Earth Robot

The Mirata robot will remain on Earth while Kirobo flies to space. Every space traveler needs a backup. [See the Full Story and Video]

Kirobo is a humanoid "robot astronaut" that can converse with humans in space and on the ground. The robot is scheduled for launch to the International Space Station on Aug. 4, 2013.