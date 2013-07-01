Photos: Rare Meteorite Found in Minnesota

Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal With Rare Meteorite

Sheri Alexander

Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal hold the meteorite they found on their farm in Arlington, Minn. The rock was found a couple years ago while the couple were clearing their corn fields for planting, but wasn’t verified as a meteorite until this year. [Read full story here.]

Scientist Calvin Alexander with Meteorite

Sheri Alexander

Earth scientist and curator of meteorites at the University of Minnesota Calvin Alexander stands with a meteorite he studied that was discovered recently by farmers Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal. [Read full story here.]

Iron and Nickel Space Rock Found in Minnesota

Nelva Lilienthal

A photo of the meteorite found in Arlington, Minn. recently by Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal shows the iron and nickel space rock, with a partly rusted surface. The stone was buried underground for more than 100 years, scientists think. [Read full story here.]

Minnesota Meteorite: Back Side

Nelva Lilienthal

The back of a meteorite discovered by Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal on their farm in Arlington, Minn. Scientists think it’s a rare type of non-magnetic meteorite. [Read full story here.]

Annotated SEM Image of Minnesota Meteorite

Anette von der Handt, Electron Microprobe Facility, University of Minnesota

A scanning electron microscope image of the meteorite discovered in Arlington, Minn., shows the nickel distribution in this largely iron rock. The image also displays a Widmanstätten Pattern of crystals unique to meteorites. [Read full story here.]

Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal With Discovered Meteorite

Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal

Farmers Bruce and Nelva Lilienthal proudly hold a meteorite they discovered in their Minnesota corn field. [Read full story here.]