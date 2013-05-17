Trending

Stellar Life Cycle | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

NGC 3603 nebula space wallpaper
This space wallpaper of the nebula NGC 3603 shows globules of gas and dust; giant, gaseous pillars; young stars surrounded by debris disks; aging, massive stars; and a blue supergiant star—all various stages in star life.
(Image: © Wolfgang Brandner (JPL/IPAC), Eva K. Grebel (Univ. Washington), You-Hua Chu (Univ. Illinois Urbana-Champaign), and NASA )

