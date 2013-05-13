Trending

Polluted Dead Stars | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Debris Around White Dwarf Star space wallpaper
This space wallpaper is an illustration of the thin, rocky debris disc discovered around the two Hyades white dwarfs.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, STScI, and G. Bacon (STScI))

This space wallpaper is an illustration of the thin, rocky debris disc discovered around the two Hyades white dwarfs. Rocky asteroids are thought to have been perturbed by planets within the system and diverted inwards towards the star, where they broke up, circled into a debris ring, and were then dragged onto the star itself. This image was released May 9, 2013.

