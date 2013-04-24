A Changing Fan | Space Wallpaper

The bright spot located at the edge of the bluish fan-shaped structure in this cool space wallpaper is a young star called V* PV Cephei, or PV Cep. It is a favorite target for amateur astronomers because the fan-shaped nebulosity, known as GM 1-29 or Gyulbudaghian’s Nebula, changes over a timescale of months. The brightness of the star has also varied over time. PV Cep is located in the northern constellation of Cepheus at a distance of over 1600 light-years from Earth. This image was taken on April 22, 2013

