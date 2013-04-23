Trending

Eye On Early Universe | Space Wallpaper

ALMA Pinpoints Most Fertile Star-Forming Galaxies space wallpaper
Astronomers have used ALMA to pinpoint the locations of more than 100 of the most fertile star-forming galaxies in the early Universe. This fascinating space wallpaper shows close-ups of a selection of these galaxies.
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), J. Hodge et al., A. Weiss et al., NASA Spitzer Science Center)

A team of astronomers has used ALMA (the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) to pinpoint the locations of more than 100 of the most fertile star-forming galaxies in the early Universe. This fascinating space wallpaper shows close-ups of a selection of these galaxies. The ALMA observations, at submillimetre wavelengths, are shown in orange/red and are overlaid on an infrared view of the region as seen by the IRAC camera on the Spitzer Space Telescope. This image was released April 17, 2013.

