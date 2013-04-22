Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - April 21, 2013

Most Earth-Like Alien Planet Discovered, New Private Rocket Launches On Maiden Voyage and More

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Last week astronomers found evidence that two exoplanets may be habitable, a new private rocket launched into orbit, and hints of dark matter possibly seen. See the top stories of the last week here.

Moon May Outshine Meteor Shower This Weekend

The annual Lyrid meteor shower will be at its best on Sunday night and early Monday (April 21-22). Here's what to look for. [Full Story]

New Private Rocket Launches Into Orbit On Maiden Voyage

A new commercial U.S. rocket soared into the Virginia sky Sunday (April 21) on a debut flight that paves the way for eventual cargo flights to the International Space Station for NASA.[Full Story]

Hubble Telescope Snaps Stunning Nebula Photo for 23rd Birthday

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has snapped a spectacular new image of an iconic nebula to celebrate its 23 years of peering deep into the heavens. [Full Story]

World's Oldest Spacewalker: Russian Cosmonaut Makes Space History at 59

Russian cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov, at age 59, became the oldest person to venture into the vacuum of space Friday (April 19). [Full Story]

SPACE.com Named Official Webby Awards Honoree

NEXT: Discovered! Most Earth-Like Alien Planet & 2 Other Possibly Habitable Worlds

Discovered! Most Earth-Like Alien Planet & 2 Other Possibly Habitable Worlds

Astronomers with NASA’s Kepler mission have found evidence that two exoplanets may be near Earth-size and habitable, with liquid water on their surfaces. [Full Story]

Sex in Space Could Be Out of this World ... Or Not

The author of a book about sex in space speaks to SPACE.com about what it would be like for a couple to take a 501 day trip to Mars. [Full Story]

Baby Boom: Ancient Galaxy Fires Out New Stars at Record Pace

The discovery of a massive starburst galaxy that was being assembled around 880 million years after the Big Bang is reported in this week’s Nature. [Full Story]

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Makes Stunning Leap Toward Private Spaceflight (Photo)

A new private spaceship is one step closer to flying its first commercial crew high above the Earth's surface. Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo successfully conducted its first "cold flow" flight test above the Mojave Desert in California last week (April 12). [Full Story]

Big Bang Didn't Need God, Stephen Hawking Says

Our universe didn't need any divine help to burst into being, famed cosmologist Stephen Hawking told a packed house at Caltech Tuesday night (April 16). [Full Story]

