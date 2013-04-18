Trending

Glowing Green Blob | Space Wallpaper

Planetary Nebula IC 1295 space wallpaper
This intriguing space wallpaper from ESO’s Very Large Telescope shows the glowing green planetary nebula IC 1295 surrounding a dim and dying star. It is located about 3300 light-years away in the constellation of Scutum (The Shield).
This intriguing space wallpaper from ESO’s Very Large Telescope shows the glowing green planetary nebula IC 1295 surrounding a dim and dying star. It is located about 3300 light-years away in the constellation of Scutum (The Shield). This is the most detailed picture of this object ever taken. This image was released April 10, 2013.

