What Antares Rocket's East Coast Launch Will Look Like (Gallery)

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From U.S. Capitol and Peace Circle

Orbital Sciences

NASA's commercial partner, Orbital Sciences Corporation, plans to launch its first Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on April 21, at 5 pm EDT. This image shows the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from the Peace Circle looking toward the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, DC.

Antares Rocket Launch Viewing Map

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This map by Orbital Sciences Corp. shows the launch visibility possibilities for Orbital's Antares rocket on April 21, 2013. The rocket will launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

Visibility Map of Antares Launch

NASA/Wallops Flight Facility

Wondering if you will be able to view the Antares launch in person? The Wallops Mission Planning lab created this visibility map to help answer that question. Liftoff for the rocket is currently set for Wednesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT). This image was released April 11, 2013.

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From the Washington Monument

Orbital Sciences

This image shows the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from the Washington Monument, Washington, DC, on April 21, 2013.

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From Air Force Memorial

Orbital Sciences

This image shows the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from the U.S. Air Force Memorial in Arlington, VA.

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From Atlantic City, NJ

Orbital Sciences

This image shows the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from the boardwalk at Atlantic City, NJ, on April 21, 2013.

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From the Capitol East Front Steps

Orbital Sciences

This image displays the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from the U.S. Capitol Building's east front steps, Washington, DC, scheduled for launch on April 21, 2013.

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From the Hall of the States

Orbital Sciences

This image shows the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from the Hall of the States, Washington, DC, on April 21, 2013.

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From the Lincoln Memorial

Orbital Sciences

This image shows the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, DC, on April 21, 2013.

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From the Newseum

Orbital Sciences

This image shows the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from the Newseum, Washington, DC, on April 21, 2013.

Viewing Antares Rocket Launch From Richmond, VA

Orbital Sciences

This image shows the projected trajectory of the Antares rocket as seen from Richmond, VA, on April 21, 2013.