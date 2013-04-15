Trending

Explosive Crater's Central Pit | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Crater in Thaumasia Planum space wallpaper
This cool space wallpaper shows a perspective view of a 50 km diameter crater in Thaumasia Planum.
(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))

This cool space wallpaper shows a perspective view of a 50 km diameter crater in Thaumasia Planum. The image was made by combining data from the High-Resolution Stereo Camera on ESA’s Mars Express with digital terrain models. The image was taken on Jan. 4, 2013 during orbit 11467, and shows a close up view of the central ‘pit’ of this crater, which likely formed by a subsurface explosion as the heat from the impact event rapidly vapourised water or ice lying below the surface.

