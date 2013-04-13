Fun Times in Space: Astronaut Chris Hadfield's Wacky Photos

Chris Hadfield Posing with an Alien

Canadian Space Agency/Chris Hadfield (Cmdr_Hadfield)

Commander Chris Hadfield of Expedition 34/35 aboard the International Space Station likes to keep the mood light. Here, his grand April Fools' Day finale shows him posing with an alien that just stopped by the station to say hi.

Chris Hadfield Begins Elaborate April Fools' Prank

Canadian Space Agency/Chris Hadfield (Cmdr_Hadfield)

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield "spots" a UFO in the distance: "The view from where we fly the Canadarm2, with some orbital debris off in the distance," he wrote on Twitter.

Chris Hadfield April Fools' Day

Canadian Space Agency/Chris Hadfield (Cmdr_Hadfield)

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield holds up two objects that look like grenades as part of an April Fools' Day prank today (April 1, 2013).

Chris Cassidy April Fools' Day

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (bottom left) wears a felt mustache to match the Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield on board the International Space Station

Easter Eggs in Space for Expedition 35

Canadian Space Agency/Chris Hadfield (Cmdr_Hadfield)

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 35 commander, shows the six Easter eggs he packed for his six-man International Space Station crew in a photo posted to Twitter on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2013.

St. Patrick's Day in Space and Chris Hadfield

Canadian Space Agency/Chris Hadfield (Cmdr_Hadfield)

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield floats inside the International Space Station clad all in green for St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2013.

Hadfield Looks Through Water Droplet

NASA

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station. Image released Jan. 21, 2013.

Hadfield Watches a Water Droplet Float

NASA

Weightless Funhouse Mirror in Space

Chris Hadfield/@ Cmdr_Hadfield

Astronaut Chris Hadfield took this image of a weightless bubble of water in space on Jan. 23, 2013. Hadfield blew air on the sphere causing it to distort in the image.

Commander Hadfield's Space Nachos

Chris Hadfield (via Twitter @Cmdr_Hadfield)

Commander Chris Hadfield, aboard the International Space Station, tweeted this image on Jan. 11, 2013. He wrote: " Cmdr_Hadfield Chris Hadfield 11 Jan Variety is the Spice - corn chip, salsa, mushroom pate and jalapeno, floating weightless. pic.twitter.com/D5DukgOa"

Hadfield Plays Guitar in the ISS Cupola

NASA

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield strums his guitar in the International Space Station's Cupola on Dec. 25, 2012. Hadfield is a long-time member of an astronaut band called Max Q.