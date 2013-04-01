Trending

Double Star Illusion | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Jonckheere 900 planetary nebula space wallpaper
The object in this fascinating space wallpaper is Jonckheere 900 or J 900, a planetary nebula — glowing shells of ionised gas pushed out by a dying star.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA Acknowledgement: Josh Barrington)

The object in this fascinating space wallpaper is Jonckheere 900 or J 900, a planetary nebula — glowing shells of ionised gas pushed out by a dying star. Discovered in the early 1900s by astronomer Robert Jonckheere, the dusty nebula is small but fairly bright, with a relatively evenly spread central region surrounded by soft wispy edges. Despite the clarity of this Hubble image, the two objects in the picture above can be confusing for observers. J 900’s nearby companion, a faint star in the constellation of Gemini, often causes problems for observers because it is so close to the nebula — when seeing conditions are bad, this star seems to merge into J 900, giving it an elongated appearance. This image was taken March 25, 2013.

