Big Meteorite Found in Antarctica (Photo Gallery)

Team Examines Meteorite on Nansen Ice Field

Belgo-Japanese SAMBA meteorite team members examining an 18kg meteorite found during a field trip on the Nansen Ice Field, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica, during the BELARE 2012-2013 expedition. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

18-Kilogram Meteorite Found in Antarctica

An 18kg meteorite found by the Belgo-Japanese SAMBA meteorite team during a field trip on the Nansen Ice Field, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica, during the BELARE 2012-2013 expedition. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

Belgo-Japanese SAMBA Team Searches for Meteorites

The combined Belgo-Japanese SAMBA team! Left to Right: Takashi Mikouchi, Akira Yamaguchi, Christophe Berclaz, Yukihisa Akada, Naoya Imae, Vinciane Debaille, Nadia Van Roosbroek, Wendy Debouge, Geneviève Hublet, and Harry Zekollari (front). Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

SAMBA Team on Skidoos in V-Shaped Formation

Members of the Belgo-Japanese SAMBA team, mounted on skidoos, fan out in v-shaped formation across the Nansen Ice Field, in order to search for meteorites during a field trip on the plateau, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

Skidoos in V-Shaped Formation in Antarctica

Members of the Belgo-Japanese SAMBA team, mounted on skidoos, fan out in v-shaped formation across the Nansen Ice Field, in order to search for meteorites during a field trip on the plateau, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

SAMBA Team Photographing a Meteorite

Belgo-Japanese SAMBA meteorite team members photographing a meteorite found during a field trip on the Nansen Ice Field, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica, during the BELARE 2012-2013 expedition. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

Examining the Meteorite on Nansen Ice Field

Belgo-Japanese SAMBA meteorite team members examining an 18kg meteorite found during a field trip on the Nansen Ice Field, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica, during the BELARE 2012-2013 expedition. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

Belgo-Japanese SAMBA Team on Skidoos Panoramic Shot

Members of the Belgo-Japanese SAMBA team, mounted on skidoos, fan out in v-shaped formation across the Nansen Ice Field, in order to search for meteorites during a field trip on the plateau, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

SAMBA Meteorite Team Celebrates Find

Members of the Belgo-Japanese SAMBA meteorite team members with an 18kg meteorite found during a field trip on the Nansen Ice Field, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica, during the BELARE 2012-2013 expedition. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

Wrap It in Plastic

Belgo-Japanese SAMBA meteorite team member sealing an 18kg meteorite meteorite in plastic to prevent contamination, during a field trip on the Nansen Ice Field, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica, during the BELARE 2012-2013 expedition. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.

SAMBA Team Skidoos Parked at the Basecamp

Belgo-Japanese SAMBA meteorite team skidoos parked at the basecamp on the plateau, during a field trip on the Nansen Ice Field, 140km south of Princess Elisabeth Antarctica, during the BELARE 2012-2013 expedition. Image released Feb. 28, 2013.