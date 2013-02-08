The Cassiopeia A supernova's first flash of radiation makes six clumps of dust unusually hot as seen in this cool space wallpaper. The supernova remnant is the large white ball in the center. This infrared picture was taken by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.
Supernova Flashback Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/E. Dwek and R. Arendt)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.