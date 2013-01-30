Infrared VISTA View of Stellar Nursery in Monoceros Space Wallpaper

This dramatic infrared image shows the nearby star formation region Monoceros R2, located some 2700 light-years away in the constellation of Monoceros (the Unicorn). (Image: © ESO/J. Emerson/VISTA. Acknowledgment: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit)

This dramatic infrared space wallpaper shows the nearby star formation region Monoceros R2, located some 2700 light-years away in the constellation of Monoceros (the Unicorn). The picture was created from exposures in the near infrared bands Y, J and Ks taken by the VISTA survey telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory. Monoceros R2 is an association of massive hot young stars illuminating a beautiful collection of reflection nebulae, embedded in a large molecular cloud. Wallpapers Standard

