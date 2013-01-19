NASA Photos of President Obama's Second Inauguration

Curiosty Replica in the Inaugural Parade, 2013
A replica of NASA's Curiosity Rover and members of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) science team pass the Presidential viewing stand and President Barack Obama during the inaugural parade honoring Obama, Monday Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. Obama was sworn-in as the nation's 44th President earlier in the day.
Orion Capsule Passes the Presidential Reviewing Stand
The Orion space capsule along with NASA astronauts Lee Morin, Alvin Drew, Kjell Lindgren, Serena Aunon, Kate Rubins, and Mike Massimino pass the presidential viewing stand and President Barack Obama during the inaugural parade honoring Obama, Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington.
2013 Inauguration
A replica of NASA's Curiosity Rover rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade honoring President Barack Obama, Monday Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. Obama was sworn-in as the nation's 44th President earlier in the day. NASA's "Mohawk Man," Bobak Ferdowsi, can be seen among the marchers at lower left (with unusual haircut).
Curiosity Replica In Obama's Inaugural Parade
Steve LaDrew, with Capitol Exhibit Services, adjusts the Mastcam on a replica of the Mars Curiosity Rover during assembly of the NASA float that will participate in Monday's inaugural parade honoring President Barack Obama, Saturday morning, Jan. 19, 2013, at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) in Washington.
Obama Inauguration 2013: Mars Rover Curiosity
Jim Green, Director of the Science Mission Directorate Planetary Systems Division at NASA Headquarters, stands in front of a replica of the Mars Curiosity Rover during assembly of the NASA float that will participate in Monday's inaugural parade honoring President Barack Obama, Saturday morning, Jan. 19, 2013, at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) in Washington.
Obama Inauguration 2013: Mars Rover Curiosity Float
Jim Green, Director of the Science Mission Directorate (SMD) Planetary Systems Division at NASA Headquarters, right, directs Steve LaDrew, of Capitol Exhibit Services, on the placement of the Robotic Arm during assembly of a replica of the Mars Curiosity Rover atop the NASA float that will participate in Monday's inaugural parade honoring President Barack Obama, Saturday morning, Jan. 19, 2013, at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) in Washington
Obama's Inauguration, NASA & Eva Longoria
Actress Eva Longoria, Co-Chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, speaks at the National Day of Service on the National Mall, Saturday, January 19, 2013, in Washington. NASA along with other federal agencies set up along the Mall as part of events surrounding the inauguration of President Barack Obama.