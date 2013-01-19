NASA Photos of President Obama's Second Inauguration

Curiosty Replica in the Inaugural Parade, 2013

Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

A replica of NASA's Curiosity Rover and members of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) science team pass the Presidential viewing stand and President Barack Obama during the inaugural parade honoring Obama, Monday Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. Obama was sworn-in as the nation's 44th President earlier in the day.

Orion Capsule Passes the Presidential Reviewing Stand

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Orion space capsule along with NASA astronauts Lee Morin, Alvin Drew, Kjell Lindgren, Serena Aunon, Kate Rubins, and Mike Massimino pass the presidential viewing stand and President Barack Obama during the inaugural parade honoring Obama, Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington.

2013 Inauguration

NASA/Carla Cioffi

A replica of NASA's Curiosity Rover rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade honoring President Barack Obama, Monday Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. Obama was sworn-in as the nation's 44th President earlier in the day. NASA's "Mohawk Man," Bobak Ferdowsi, can be seen among the marchers at lower left (with unusual haircut).

Curiosity Replica In Obama's Inaugural Parade

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Steve LaDrew, with Capitol Exhibit Services, adjusts the Mastcam on a replica of the Mars Curiosity Rover during assembly of the NASA float that will participate in Monday's inaugural parade honoring President Barack Obama, Saturday morning, Jan. 19, 2013, at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) in Washington.

Obama Inauguration 2013: Mars Rover Curiosity

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Jim Green, Director of the Science Mission Directorate Planetary Systems Division at NASA Headquarters, stands in front of a replica of the Mars Curiosity Rover during assembly of the NASA float that will participate in Monday's inaugural parade honoring President Barack Obama, Saturday morning, Jan. 19, 2013, at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) in Washington.

Obama Inauguration 2013: Mars Rover Curiosity Float

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Jim Green, Director of the Science Mission Directorate (SMD) Planetary Systems Division at NASA Headquarters, right, directs Steve LaDrew, of Capitol Exhibit Services, on the placement of the Robotic Arm during assembly of a replica of the Mars Curiosity Rover atop the NASA float that will participate in Monday's inaugural parade honoring President Barack Obama, Saturday morning, Jan. 19, 2013, at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) in Washington

Obama's Inauguration, NASA & Eva Longoria

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Actress Eva Longoria, Co-Chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, speaks at the National Day of Service on the National Mall, Saturday, January 19, 2013, in Washington. NASA along with other federal agencies set up along the Mall as part of events surrounding the inauguration of President Barack Obama.