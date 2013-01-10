Trending

Powerful Jet from a Supermassive Black Hole in Galaxy System 3C 321 Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Black Hole in Galaxy System 3C 321
This composite image shows the jet from a black hole at the center of a galaxy striking the edge of another galaxy.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, D. Evans (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics), [X-ray: NASA/CXC/CfA/D.Evans et al.; Optical/UV: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/VLA/CfA/D.Evans et al., STFC/JBO/MERLIN])

This composite space wallpaper shows the jet from a black hole at the center of a galaxy striking the edge of another galaxy. The jet impacts the companion galaxy at its edge and is then disrupted and deflected.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.