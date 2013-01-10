This composite space wallpaper shows the jet from a black hole at the center of a galaxy striking the edge of another galaxy. The jet impacts the companion galaxy at its edge and is then disrupted and deflected.
Powerful Jet from a Supermassive Black Hole in Galaxy System 3C 321 Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, D. Evans (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics), [X-ray: NASA/CXC/CfA/D.Evans et al.; Optical/UV: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/VLA/CfA/D.Evans et al., STFC/JBO/MERLIN])
