This amazing space wallpaper shows an artist’s impression of the supergiant star Betelgeuse as it was revealed thanks to different state-of-the-art techniques on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), which allowed two independent teams of astronomers to obtain the sharpest ever views. They show that the star has a vast plume of gas almost as large as our Solar System and a gigantic bubble boiling on its surface. These discoveries provide important clues to help explain how these mammoths shed material at such a tremendous rate.
A Plume on Betelgeuse (artist’s impression) Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/L. Calcada)
