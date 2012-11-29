This space wallpaper shows green and blue regions where the atmosphere is clear, allowing sunlight to penetrate deep into Uranus. In the yellow and gray regions, a haze or cloud layer is reflecting sunlight away. Orange and red colors indicate very high clouds, like cirrus clouds on Earth.
Bright Clouds on Uranus Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Erich Karkoschka (University of Arizona) and NASA)
