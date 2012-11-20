Earth from Space: The Tibesti Mountains Space Wallpaper

The Tibesti Mountains, located mostly in Chad with the northern slopes extending into Libya, are captured in this amazing space wallpaper, acquired on March 4, 2012 by Envisat’s MERIS instrument. The mountains’ highest peak is Emi Koussi – pictured here as a circular structure in the lower-right portion of the dark area. The westernmost volcano is Toussidé. Our satellite view shows the dark peak with lava flows extending to the left. The white depression to the southeast gets its colour from the accumulation of carbonate salts, creating a soda lake. Surrounding the Tibesti Mountains, the sands of the Sahara appear like orange, yellow and white brushstrokes.

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

