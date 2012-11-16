Amazing Auroras: Northern Lights of November 2012 (Photos)

Video Still of Northern Lights Over Leland, MI

Guy Strong

Astrophotographer Guy Strong made a time-lapse video of the northern lights in the Northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan on the evening of Nov. 13-14, 2012.

Aurora Over Brighton, WI

Kevin Palmer

SPACE.com reader Kevin Palmer shared this photo of an aurora taken in Brighton, WI, Nov. 14, 2012.

Aurora Over Mid-Michigan, Nov. 13, 2012

Gerry Beth Buckel

SPACE.com reader Gerry Beth Buckel sent in this photo of an aurora over mid-Michigan taken on Nov. 13, 2012.

Aurora and Backstop in Brighton, WI

Kevin Palmer

SPACE.com reader Kevin Palmer shared this photo of an aurora taken in Brighton, WI, Nov. 14, 2012.

Northern Lights Panorama

Gerry Beth Buckel

SPACE.com reader Gerry Beth Buckel sent in this photo of an aurora over mid-Michigan taken on Nov. 13, 2012.

Aurora Over Yellowknife, Canada, Nov. 16, 2012

AuroraMAX

AuroraMAX automated camera tweeted this photo and wrote: "AURORAMAX GALLERY • Latest image of aurora borealis above Yellowknife, NWT taken at 01:36 MST on November 16, 2012."