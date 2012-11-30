Stunning Night Sky Photos of November 2012

The Big Ole Moon

Victor Rogus

Astrophotographer Victor Rogus took this image of the moon on Nov. 26, 2012. He used a Canon 60Da and an apochromatic refractor at prime focus f9.

Jupiter on Top

Michael Plishka

Astrophotographer Michael Plishka took this image of Jupiter high in the sky over La Villa, Ill. on Nov. 20, 2012.

Jupiter and the Jovian Moons Seen in Maryville, TN

Christopher Lonske

SPACE.com reader Christopher Lonske sent in his photo of Jupiter and the Jovian moons taken Nov. 28, 2012, in Maryville, TN.

Orion Hunting in Fog

Michael Plishka

Astrophotographer Michael Plishka took this image of Orion within the fog over La Villa, Ill. on Nov. 20, 2012.

Earthshine Illuminates Waxing Crescent Moon Nov. 2012

Vegastar Carpentier

Earthshine illuminates this waxing crescent moon in this photo taken by Vegastar Carpentier on Nov. 17, 2012 from Paris, France. Carpentier used a Canon EOS 1000D camera and a refractor 1000mm telescope to capture the image.

Eclipse Seen Over Cairns, Australia

Matt Burton

SPACE.com reader Matt Burton sent in his photo of the solar eclipse taken from his backyard in Cairns, Australia, Nov. 13, 2012 (EST).

Northern Lights Panorama

Gerry Beth Buckel

SPACE.com reader Gerry Beth Buckel sent in this photo of an aurora over mid-Michigan taken on Nov. 13, 2012.

Crescent Moon Mars Antares Over Baku Tezel

Tunc Tezel / The World at Night

The crescent moon, Mars and red supergiant star Antares shine over the bright lights of Baku, Azerbaijan. Tunc Tezel of The World at Night took this photo on Oct. 18, 2012. Posted Nov. 15. [Full Story]

Solar Eclipse From a Hot Air Balloon

Hot Air Balloon Cairns

SPACE.com reader Andrew Steel of Hot Air Balloon Cairns in Australia sent in this amazing photo of the eclipse taken on Nov. 13, 2012 (EST). He writes: "We had blue skies and great views of the full corona for the total solar eclipse from our hot air balloons." [See our full gallery.]

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Phases of 2012: Rg Ferriols

Rg Ferriols

Photographer Rg Ferriols created this mosaic of the penumbral lunar eclipse of Nov. 28, 2012, from the Philippines to showcase the event's phases.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Over Hawaii

Kalani Pokipala

SPACE.com reader Kalani Pokipala sent in a photo of the penumbral lunar eclipse of Nov. 28, 2012, and writes: "Winter has hit Hawaii! Probably a mere 55 degrees under a full moon shine. Yes, that's pretty cold for us down here in paradise. Always behind the rest of the world, but never without beautiful weather. This was shot during the peak of the eclipse last night around 4:50 am Hawaii time. Hope others enjoyed the winter's evening as much as we did."