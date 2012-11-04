Best Space Pictures of the Week - Nov. 3, 2012

Private SpaceX Capsule Lands After Historic Mission to Space Station

SpaceX

The SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean Oct. 28, 2012 after its first caro delivery mission to the International Space Station.

Nearby Galaxy Convicted of Star Theft

ESO/Y. Beletsky

New simulations suggest that the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) snatched a stream of stars from its neighbor, the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), when the two galaxies collided 300 million years ago.

NASA Pumpkin Carver Creates Curiosity Space-O'-Lantern

Liz Warren

NASA employee Liz Warren carves space-themed pumpkins every year. This year her "space-o'-lantern" honors the agency's Mars rover Curiosity.

Amazing New Space Photo Shows Sandy Rolling Inland

NASA GOES Project

A stunning new image from space shows superstorm Sandy, now a post-tropical cyclone, still churning over the eastern United States on Tuesday (Oct. 30).

Stunning Star Cluster Includes Deceptively Young Stars

ESO

An ancient, but little-known globular cluster, is giving astronomers a celestirla Halloween treat in a dazzling new photo from the European Southern Observatory.

Rare Double Green Flash Captured in Sunset Photos

Josh Knutson / daemongpf.blogspot.gr

Photographer Josh Knutson saw a rare double green flash during sunset off the California coast.

Space Shuttle Endeavour Exhibit Opens at California Science Center

collectSPACE.com/Robert Z. Pearlman

Space shuttle Endeavour debuted on public display Tuesday (Oct. 30) at the California Science Center (CSC) in Los Angeles, where thousands turned out and lined up to be among the first to see the retired NASA orbiter inside its new home.

Huge Saturn Moon Titan Glows in the Dark

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

The huge Saturn moon Titan glows in the dark, new observations from NASA's Cassini spacecraft show.

Sandy Power Outages Spotted from Space

NASA Earth Observatory | Jesse Allen and Rob Simmon

Amazing photos from space show the New York region at night, eerily dark in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

Space Shuttle Atlantis Leaves on Last Move for Museum Display

collectSPACE.com/Robert Z. Pearlman

The space shuttle Atlantis has begun its final trek by road to the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Center in Florida.

Curiosity Rover Snaps Stunning Self-Portrait on Red Planet

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped a stunning hi-res self-portrait using its Mars Hand Lens Imager camera.