Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Oct. 28, 2012

Massive ‘Zombie’ Planet Rises, Meteor-Wrong Rocks and Paintball Asteroid Defenders
Last week scientists discovered a massive ‘zombie’ planet, reported on a meteor-wrong rock, and mulled whether paintballs could one day save the Earth from a giant asteroid. See the top stories of the last week here.
Huge 'Zombie' Alien Planet Rises from the Dead
An enormous alien planet that some astronomers thought was dead and buried has come back to life, a new study suggests.
Full Moon Could Make Hurricane Sandy's Impact Worse
Hurricane Sandy is expected to make landfall Monday or Tuesday, when tides will already be high due to the impact of the full moon.
Huge Saturn Storm Keeps Surprising Scientists
NASA's Cassini spacecraft spotted record-setting disturbances in Saturn's atmosphere after a recent storm.
Orionid Meteor Shower Wows Weekend Stargazers
The Orionid meteor shower peaked Sunday (Oct. 21), amazing stargazers around the world with its celestial fireworks. The Orionids are one of two "shooting star" displays created by bits of Halley's Comet.
Mysterious X-37B Military Space Plane's Next Secret Mission Delayed
The next secret mission of the U.S. military's mysterious X-37B robot space plane has been delayed, officials say. The Air Force is now aiming for a Nov. 13 launch of the unmanned X-37B space plane.
Meteorite From California Fireball Is Meteor-wrong, Scientist Says
A rock thought to be a meteorite from a recent fireball seen over Northern California is in fact, just a rock, scientists report.
Galaxy Evolution Discovery Surprises Scientists
Disk galaxies in the nearby universe have changed quite a bit relatively recently, surprising scientists who had thought they'd been pretty static for the last 8 billion years.
Major Solar Flare Erupts From the Sun
A powerful solar flare was unleashed from the sun last night (Oct. 22), releasing waves of radiation into space that have already caused a short radio blackout on Earth.
Manned Mars Missions Could Threaten Red Planet Life
Humanity has long dreamed of putting boots on Mars, but those boots have the potential to stomp all over any lifeforms that may exist on the Red Planet.
Amazing Photo Captures 84 Million Stars in Our Milky Way Galaxy
Astronomers have catalogued 84 million stars at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy using an enormous 9-gigapixel image snapped by a telescope in Chile.
