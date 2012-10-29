Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Oct. 28, 2012

Massive ‘Zombie’ Planet Rises, Meteor-Wrong Rocks and Paintball Asteroid Defenders

European Space Agency

Last week scientists discovered a massive ‘zombie’ planet, reported on a meteor-wrong rock, and mulled whether paintballs could one day save the Earth from a giant asteroid. See the top stories of the last week here.

FIRST STOP: Huge 'Zombie' Alien Planet Rises from the Dead

Huge 'Zombie' Alien Planet Rises from the Dead

ESA; Hubble, M. Kornmesser; and ESO, L. Calçada and L. L. Christensen

An enormous alien planet that some astronomers thought was dead and buried has come back to life, a new study suggests. [Full Story]

NEXT: Full Moon Could Make Hurricane Sandy's Impact Worse

Full Moon Could Make Hurricane Sandy's Impact Worse

NOAA

Hurricane Sandy is expected to make landfall Monday or Tuesday, when tides will already be high due to the impact of the full moon. [Full Story]

NEXT: Huge Saturn Storm Keeps Surprising Scientists

Huge Saturn Storm Keeps Surprising Scientists

Carolyn Porco and CICLOPS; NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft spotted record-setting disturbances in Saturn’s atmosphere after a recent storm. [Full Story]

NEXT: Orionid Meteor Shower Wows Weekend Stargazers

Orionid Meteor Shower Wows Weekend Stargazers

The Orionid meteor shower peaked Sunday (Oct. 21), amazing stargazers around the world with its celestial fireworks. The Orionids are one of two "shooting star" displays created by bits of Halley's Comet. [Full Story]

NEXT: Mysterious X-37B Military Space Plane's Next Secret Mission Delayed

Mysterious X-37B Military Space Plane's Next Secret Mission Delayed

Boeing

The next secret mission of the U.S. military's mysterious X-37B robot space plane has been delayed, officials say. The Air Force is now aiming for a Nov. 13 launch of the unmanned X-37B space plane. [Full Story]

NEXT: Meteorite From California Fireball Is Meteor-wrong, Scientist Says

Meteorite From California Fireball Is Meteor-wrong, Scientist Says

A rock thought to be a meteorite from a recent fireball seen over Northern California is in fact, just a rock, scientists report. [Full Story]

NEXT: Galaxy Evolution Discovery Surprises Scientists

Galaxy Evolution Discovery Surprises Scientists

ESO

Disk galaxies in the nearby universe have changed quite a bit relatively recently, surprising scientists who had thought they’d been pretty static for the last 8 billion years. [Full Story]

NEXT: Major Solar Flare Erupts From the Sun

Major Solar Flare Erupts From the Sun

NASA/SDO

A powerful solar flare was unleashed from the sun last night (Oct. 22), releasing waves of radiation into space that have already caused a short radio blackout on Earth. [Full Story]

NEXT: Manned Mars Missions Could Threaten Red Planet Life

Manned Mars Missions Could Threaten Red Planet Life

Mars One / Bryan Versteeg

Humanity has long dreamed of putting boots on Mars, but those boots have the potential to stomp all over any lifeforms that may exist on the Red Planet. [Full Story]

NEXT: Amazing Photo Captures 84 Million Stars in Our Milky Way Galaxy

Amazing Photo Captures 84 Million Stars in Our Milky Way Galaxy

ESO/VVV Consortium; Acknowledgement: Ignacio Toledo

Astronomers have catalogued 84 million stars at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy using an enormous 9-gigapixel image snapped by a telescope in Chile. [Full Story]

NEXT: How Paintballs Could Save Earth from Giant Asteroid Impact