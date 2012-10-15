Photos: Shuttle Endeavour Arrives at Its L.A. Museum Home

Shuttle Endeavour Comes Home

Space shuttle Endeavour is seen rolling into its new home, the Samuel Oschin Display Pavilion at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour's Museum Hangar

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

The hangar at the California Science Museum, where shuttle Endeavour will go on public display, as it looked in the afternoon of Oct. 13, 2012, one day before Endeavour's arrival.

A Look Inside Shuttle Endeavour's Museum Hangar

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

A look inside the hangar at the California Science Center, where space shuttle Endeavour arrived on Oct. 14, 2012.

Waiting for Endeavour Before Dawn

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

Onlookers wait for shuttle Endeavour to arrive at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the predawn hours of Oct. 14, 2012.

Endeavour at Arlington St. in the Sunrise

California Science Center (via Twitter as @casciencecenter)

The California Science Center tweeted this picture of retired shuttle Endeavour rolling through the streets of Los Angeles early on the morning of October 14, 2012. They wrote: “Thru Arlington, into the sunrise http://ow.ly/i/11pGt "

Clearing Shuttle Endeavour's Path

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

Workers temporarily took down this streetlight on Martin Luther King Boulevard to let the shuttle Endeavour pass through on Oct. 14, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour Rolls on

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

The space shuttle Endeavour rolls toward the rising sun in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2012, on its way toward its museum retirement home.

Watching Shuttle Endeavour from the Rooftops

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

People climbed onto their roofs to watch the shuttle Endeavour roll down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2012.

Big Crowds for Shuttle Endeavour

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

Thousands of people turned out to watch the space shuttle Endeavour roll down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2012.

Trimming Trees for Endeavour

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

Workers trim trees ahead of the space shuttle Endeavour as it makes its way down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Oct. 14, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour in the Dawn Light

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

The rising sun bathes space shuttle Endeavour in a golden glow as it rolls down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Oct. 14, 2012.