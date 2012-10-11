Black Glass in New Martian Meteorite (Photos)

Tissint Martian Meteorite

© Natural History Museum, London

The 1.1 kg stone of the Tissint Martian meteorite at the Natural History Museum, London. The stone has a glossy black fusion crust. The fresh interior shows the large yellow/green olivine macrocrysts and pockets of black glass which are characteristic of this shergottite.

Tissint Martian Meteorite With Fusion Crust

© Natural History Museum, London

The 1.1 kg stone of the Tissint Martian meteorite at the Natural History Museum, London. The rear of the stone is almost completely covered with a glossy black fusion crust.

One of the Largest Tissint Meteorites

© NHM-Vienna, K. Kracher

One of the largest Tissint meteorites (Morocco). An almost fully encrusted stone of 908 g on display at the Museum of Natural History of Vienna (Austria).

Tissint Meteorite Piece With Thin Fusion Crust

Chennaoui Aoudjehane

A complete oriented piece of Tissint meteorite (south of Morocco) weighting 3.4 grams, totally covered by a fusion crust so thin that some olivine phenocrysts can be seen by transparency.

Aoudjehane Checks Meteorite

The author checking a complete piece of Tissint meteorite (south of Morocco).

Tissint Meteorite Piece Covered With Fusion Crust

Chennaoui Aoudjehane

A complete piece of Tissint meteorite (south of Morocco) weighting 7.3 grams, totally covered by a shiny fusion crust.

Natural History Museum of London's Meteorite

Science/AAAS

The Natural History Museum of London's stone. This 1.1 kg stone (BM.2012,M1) exhibits a black fusion crust with glossy olivines. The olivine macrocrysts (pale green) and the numerous black glass pockets and veins, are characteristics of this shergottite. The scale is in cm.

Polished Section of Tissint Meteorite

Science/AAAS]

False color image of a polished section obtained from EDS analyses. Fe is red; Mg is green; Ca is yellow; Al is white. Notice the olivine macrocrysts zoning and the variable composition of core olivine. Pyroxene is blue-green in the groundmass, maskelynite is white. Image released Oct. 11, 2012.

Tissint Meteorite Fall Location Near Morocco

Chennaoui Aoudjehane

Tissint meteorite fall location in the south of Morocco, near the Al Aglaâb mountains. Many people went to search for pieces of the meteorite even though the area is desert and far from any town or village. Image released Oct. 11, 2012.

Research at the Tissint Meteorite Fall Location

Chennaoui Aoudjehane

Research at the Tissint meteorite fall location in the south of Morocco.

Research at the Location of the Tissint Meteorite Fall

Chennaoui Aoudjehane

Research in the field area of the Tissint meteorite fall in the south of Morocco.