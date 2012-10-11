Black Glass in New Martian Meteorite (Photos)

Tissint Martian Meteorite
The 1.1 kg stone of the Tissint Martian meteorite at the Natural History Museum, London. The stone has a glossy black fusion crust. The fresh interior shows the large yellow/green olivine macrocrysts and pockets of black glass which are characteristic of this shergottite.
The 1.1 kg stone of the Tissint Martian meteorite at the Natural History Museum, London. The rear of the stone is almost completely covered with a glossy black fusion crust.
One of the largest Tissint meteorites (Morocco). An almost fully encrusted stone of 908 g on display at the Museum of Natural History of Vienna (Austria).
A complete oriented piece of Tissint meteorite (south of Morocco) weighting 3.4 grams, totally covered by a fusion crust so thin that some olivine phenocrysts can be seen by transparency.
The author checking a complete piece of Tissint meteorite (south of Morocco).
A complete piece of Tissint meteorite (south of Morocco) weighting 7.3 grams, totally covered by a shiny fusion crust.
The Natural History Museum of London's stone. This 1.1 kg stone (BM.2012,M1) exhibits a black fusion crust with glossy olivines. The olivine macrocrysts (pale green) and the numerous black glass pockets and veins, are characteristics of this shergottite. The scale is in cm.
False color image of a polished section obtained from EDS analyses. Fe is red; Mg is green; Ca is yellow; Al is white. Notice the olivine macrocrysts zoning and the variable composition of core olivine. Pyroxene is blue-green in the groundmass, maskelynite is white. Image released Oct. 11, 2012.
Tissint meteorite fall location in the south of Morocco, near the Al Aglaâb mountains. Many people went to search for pieces of the meteorite even though the area is desert and far from any town or village. Image released Oct. 11, 2012.
