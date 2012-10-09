Chasing Clouds on Venus Space Wallpaper

False-colour image of cloud features seen on Venus by the Venus Monitoring Camera (VMC) on Venus Express is seen in this cool space wallpaper. The image was captured from a distance of 30 000 km on Dec. 8, 2011. The VMC was designed and built by a consortium of German institutes lead by the Max-Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Katlenburg-Lindau. Venus Express has been in orbit around the planet since 2006.

