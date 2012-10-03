In this cool space wallpaper, on Sept. 28, 2012 an Ariane 5 launcher lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on its mission to place two telecommunications satellites, Astra-2F and GSAT-10, into their planned geostationary transfer orbits. Liftoff of flight VA209, the 65th Ariane 5 mission, came at 21:18 GMT.
Ariane VA209 Liftoff Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique Video du CSG)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.