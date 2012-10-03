Trending

Ariane VA209 Liftoff Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Ariane VA209 Liftoff
On Sept. 28, 2012 an Ariane 5 launcher lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on its mission to place two telecommunications satellites, Astra-2F and GSAT-10, into their planned geostationary transfer orbits.
(Image: © ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique Video du CSG)

In this cool space wallpaper, on Sept. 28, 2012 an Ariane 5 launcher lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on its mission to place two telecommunications satellites, Astra-2F and GSAT-10, into their planned geostationary transfer orbits. Liftoff of flight VA209, the 65th Ariane 5 mission, came at 21:18 GMT.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.