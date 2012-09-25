Trending

Hubble Portrays a Dusty Spiral Galaxy Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with another outstanding image of a nearby galaxy.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA)

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with another outstanding image of a nearby galaxy in this space wallpaper. This week, we highlight the galaxy NGC 4183, seen here with a beautiful backdrop of distant galaxies and nearby stars. Located about 55 million light-years from the Sun and spanning about 80 000 light-years, NGC 4183 is a little smaller than the Milky Way. This galaxy, which belongs to the Ursa Major Group, lies in the northern constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs).

