Space Shuttle Endeavour Gets Hollywood Treatment (Photos)

Space Shuttle Endeavour Over Hollywood: Olivia Hemaratanatorn

Photographer Olivia Hemaratanatorn captured this view of space shuttle Endeavour soaring over the famed Hollywood sign during its low flyover of Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2012. Endeavour landed at Los Angeles International Airport and will ultimately be placed on display at the California Science Center.

Endeavour over Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles

Photographer Olivia Hemaratanatorn captured this view of space shuttle Endeavour soaring over Griffith Observatory during its flyover of Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2012. Endeavour landed at Los Angeles International Airport, and will go on display at the California Science Center.

Child with Toy Space Shuttle at Griffith Observatory.

A boy holds a toy shuttle while waiting for shuttle Endeavour to fly over Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2012.

Endeavour over Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles #2

Man and Child at Griffith Observatory

An unidentified man and child were at Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, for the flyover of shuttle Endeavour on Sept. 21, 2012.

Endeavour over Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles #3

Endeavour Against Blue Hollywood Sky

Spectators Greet Endeavour at Griffith Observatory

Endeavour on Shuttle Carrier Aircraft Overhead

Spectators Greet Endeavour at Griffith Observatory #3

Photographer Olivia Hemaratanatorn captured this view of spectators waiting to see space shuttle Endeavour soar over Griffith Observatory during its flyover of Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2012. Endeavour landed at Los Angeles International Airport, and will go on display at the California Science Center.