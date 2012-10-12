Photos: Shuttle Endeavour's California Sightseeing Tour

Space Shuttle Endeavour Over Hollywood: Olivia Hemaratanatorn

Photographer Olivia Hemaratanatorn captured this view of space shuttle Endeavour soaring over the famed Hollywood sign during its low flyover of Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2012. Endeavour landed at Los Angeles International Airport and will ultimately be placed on display at the California Science Center.

Shuttle Endeavour Flies Over LAX

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

NASA's space shuttle Endeavour flies over Los Angeles International Airport while riding piggyback atop its Shuttle Carrier Aircraft on Sept. 21, 2012, during a4.5-hour aerial tour over California. The shuttle was being delivered to L.A., where it is destined to serve as a museum piece at the California Science Center.

Shuttle Endeavour Lands in L.A.

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Spectators crowd the fence as the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) carrying space shuttle Endeavour, taxis to the welcoming ceremony, Friday, Sept. 21, 2012, at Los Angeles International Airport. Endeavour, built as a replacement for space shuttle Challenger, completed 25 missions, spent 299 days in orbit, and orbited Earth 4,671 times while traveling 122,883,151 miles. Beginning Oct. 30, the shuttle will be on display in the California Science center's Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Display Pavilion, embarking on its new mission to commemorate past achievements in space and educate and inspire future generations of explorers.

Endeavour Goes to Hollywood

Tom Bleicher

SPACE.com reader Tom Bleicher sent in this photo of shuttle Endeavour flying over Los Angeles with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background, September 21, 2012.

Endeavour Lands at LAX

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Space shuttle Endeavour, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) performs a low flyby at Los Angeles International Airport, Friday, Sept. 21, 2012. Endeavour, built as a replacement for space shuttle Challenger, completed 25 missions, spent 299 days in orbit, and orbited Earth 4,671 times while traveling 122,883,151 miles. Beginning Oct. 30, the shuttle will be on display in the California Science center's Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Display Pavilion, embarking on its new mission to commemorate past achievements in space and educate and inspire future generations of explorers.

Shuttle Endeavour Soars Over Golden Gate Bridge

NASA/John Storey

The space shuttle Endeavour flies over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, CA, Friday, Sept. 21, 2012.

Space Shuttle Endeavour Over Hollywood: Olivia Hemaratanatorn

Photographer Olivia Hemaratanatorn captured this view of space shuttle Endeavour soaring over the famed Hollywood sign during its low flyover of Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2012. Endeavour landed at Los Angeles International Airport and will ultimately be placed on display at the California Science Center.

Shuttle Endeavour Lands in L.A.

Space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, is seen taxiing at Los Angeles International Airport in California, on Friday, Sept. 21, 2012. Endeavour and the SCA flew over Northern and Southern California in an aerial tour before arriving in L.A., where the shuttle will go on display at the California Science Center.

Endeavour on Runway at LAX

A crowd of people is on hand to greet shuttle Endeavour at Los Angeles International Airport on September 21, 2012, as seen in this still taken from a NBC4 television broadcast.

Shuttle Endeavour Lands in Los Angeles

The Shuttle Carrier Aircraft carrying shuttle Endeavour landed at Los Angeles International Airport on September 21, 2012, in this still from an NBC4 broadcast. The shuttle made a grand tour of California before landing in LA. Endeavour will go on display at the California Science Center in fall 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour Seen from Inglewood, CA

Bill Hood

Bill Hood caught the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft with Endeavour from his vantage point on the roof of the Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, CA, September 21, 2012.