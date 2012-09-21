Trending

Space History Photo: Key members of the XS-1 Research Team

A team of NACA researchers and pilots discuss the XS-1.
(Image: © NACA.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, NACA Muroc Flight Test Unit XS-1 Team members and USAF Pilots are pictured in January 1948. From Left to Right: Joseph Vensel, Head of Operations; Gerald Truszynski, Head of Instrumentation; Captain Charles Chuck Yeager, USAF pilot; Walter Williams, Head of the Unit; Major Jack Ridley, USAF pilot; and De E. Beeler, Head of Engineers.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

